ISTANBUL, July 23 Turkey's central bank kept
interest rates unchanged on Thursday as a recent drop in food
prices eased pressure on inflation and the bank took a cautious
tack while efforts to form a coalition government continue after
June's elections.
The bank kept its one-week repo rate at 7.50 percent and the
overnight borrowing rate at 7.25 percent. The overnight lending
rate remained 10.75 percent and the primary dealers' overnight
borrowing rate 10.25 percent.
All 16 economists polled by Reuters expected key interest
rates to be left on hold. The lira has weakened
sharply this week on security worries generated by militant
violence, but investors are more focused on the Federal Reserve
and prospects for a U.S. rate hike than on Turkey's central
bank.
