BRIEF-Westpac says new tax should include foreign banks to ensure co is not competitively disadvantaged
ISTANBUL Aug 9 Turkey's central bank cut reserve requirement ratios by 50 basis points on Tuesday as part of moves to boost liquidity which it said could provide up to 1.1 billion lira ($370 million) and $600 million to the financial sector.
The bank also said it was adjusting its reserve option coefficients for some tranches of its forex and gold facilities, according to a statement. Turkish banking stocks rose 1.6 percent after the announcement.
($1 = 2.9810 liras) (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall/Asli Kandemir)
* updated market on new major bank budget deficit repair levy ('levy') announced in 2017 federal budget