By Nevzat Devranoglu and Ece Toksabay
ANKARA Dec 17 Turkey's central bank raised the
interest rate it pays on U.S. dollar-denominated required
reserves on Thursday, taking its first step towards the policy
tightening some investors have been hoping for when it meets
next week.
The central bank faces a crucial credibility test when it
meets for the last time this year on Dec.22.
It has previously signalled that it would wait to take its
cue from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Failure to follow the Fed's
lead - the Fed lifted rates on Wednesday - would exacerbate
investor concerns about the independence in the face of pressure
from President Tayyip Erdogan.
"This move is only symbolic to support markets, but it gives
a signal that the Dec. 22 meeting may result in a policy rate
hike," a liquidity manager at an Istanbul bank said.
The Turkish central bank increased the interest rate on
dollar-denominated required reserves, reserve options and free
reserves held at the bank to 0.49 percent from 0.24 percent.
"As the market response to yesterday's rate hike has been
quite positive, we expect the bank to start implementing its
previously released monetary policy normalisation," Odeabank
said in a note to clients.
Erdogan equates high borrowing costs with treason. His chief
economic adviser said late on Wednesday that markets would
respond positively to the U.S. rate increase and it would be
beneficial for Turkey to seek an opportunity to cut interest
rates.
Writing on his Twitter account, Yigit Bulut, the adviser,
said: "There is a benefit to seek an opportunity to cut interest
rates".
"A positive trend may be seen in markets in the 60 days
ahead. The only development that could spoil this positive
atmosphere is Russia and momentary upsets of the balance," he
added.
Economists have argued that Turkey is long overdue for an
interest rate rise to rein in inflation and put a floor under
the lira. The bank's refusal to do so has helped
send the currency to series of record lows.
The central bank's benchmark repo rate, is set
at 7.5 percent. Some market participants refer to the repo rate
derisively as the "politicians' rate", as it does not reflect
the true cost of borrowing.
That is better reflected by the weighted average cost of
central bank funding, which hovers at around 8.80
percent.
The lira gained against the greenback after the Fed
decision, trading at 2.9335 by 1031 GMT, from 3.0950 late on
Wednesday.
Turkish stocks were also trading 0.83 percent higher.
