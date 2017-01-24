ISTANBUL Jan 24 Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek on Tuesday described as positive the Turkish central bank (TCMB) decisions to raise the overnight lending and late liquidity rates and pledging further tightening if needed.

"The TCMB went for monetary tightening for price stability and said that it could make additional tightening if necessary. Positive," Simsek said on Twitter. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Daren Butler)