ISTANBUL, March 17 Turkey's central bank said on Tuesday it would maintain tight monetary policy until there was a significant improvement in the outlook for inflation.

In a statement accompanying its decision to leave key interest rates unchanged, the bank said favourable developments in trade and the moderate course of consumer loans would help Turkey's current account balance to improve.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)