ISTANBUL, June 23 Turkey's central bank said on Tuesday it would keep its cautious monetary policy stance until there is a significant improvement in the outlook for inflation, pointing to uncertainty in global markets and volatility in energy and food prices.

In a statement after its monetary policy committee meeting in which it kept its rates on hold, the bank said inflation was expected to decline in the short term owing to a partial correction in food prices but that recent exchange rate movements had delayed the improvement in core indicators. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ayla Jean Yackley)