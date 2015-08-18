ISTANBUL Aug 18 Turkey's central bank said on Tuesday it would keep its cautious monetary policy stance until the outlook for inflation moderated significantly, pointing to uncertainty in domestic and global markets and volatile energy and food prices.

In a statement after its monetary policy committee meeting, in which it kept its rates on hold, the bank said it would implement tighter liquidity policy as long as necessary.

(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall and John Stonestreet)