ISTANBUL Feb 23 Turkey's central bank said on
Tuesday it would stick to a tight monetary policy, taking into
account expectations of inflation and pricing behaviour.
The bank also said in a statement following its monthly
policy-setting meeting that it would keep a tight liquidity
stance as "long as necessary", citing wage developments and the
impact of uncertainty in global markets.
The bank on Tuesday kept its benchmark rate on hold for the
12th straight month, as expected.
Inflation remains one of Turkey's most pressing economic
problems. Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek, the government's
economy czar, warned earlier on Tuesday that a hike in the
minimum wage that went into effect this year poses as upward
risk to inflation.
