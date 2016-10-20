ISTANBUL Oct 20 Turkey's central bank said on Thursday it would maintain its cautious monetary policy stance, after keeping interest rates on hold in a move that surprised many economists.

It also said in a statement that recently released data and indicators regarding the third quarter showed a deceleration in economic activity and that exchange rate developments and other cost factors were restraining the improvement in inflation.

It said, however, that a slowdown in aggregate demand was contributing to a gradual fall in core inflation. It said the direction and timing of the next step in its monetary policy simplification process would be data dependent. (Reporting by Daren Butler and Asli Kandemir; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)