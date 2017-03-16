ISTANBUL, March 16 Turkey's central bank said on
Thursday it will keep its tight stance in monetary policy until
the inflation outlook displays a significant improvement, after
cost pressures and food price volatility led to a sharp increase
in inflation recently.
In a statement after keeping its one-week repo rate
unchanged but raising its late liquidity window rate, the bank
said the rise in inflation was expected to continue in the short
term and it would deliver further monetary tightening if needed.
President Tayyip Erdogan, who wants cheap credit to boost
growth, has long opposed high interest rates and the central
bank has resorted to unorthodox liquidity moves, heightening the
perception it wants to avoid a conventional rate hike.
