Turkey central bank to maintain tight policy until inflation outlook improves

ISTANBUL, July 27 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank said on Thursday it will keep monetary policy tight until the inflation outlook displays a significant improvement, sticking to its stance after two consecutive months of inflation cooling from an eight-year peak.

After leaving its main interest rates steady, the bank said in a statement the current elevated levels of inflation posed risks to pricing behaviour and it would deliver further monetary tightening if needed.

It made the comments after the bank's third policy-setting meeting since Turks voted in a referendum on April 16 in favour of constitutional changes boosting President Tayyip Erdogan's powers.

The bank has used unorthodox tightening moves, heightening the perception it wants to avoid a conventional rate hike in the faced of opposition from Erdogan, who frequently voices his opposition to high interest rates. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)