ISTANBUL, June 9 Turkey has appointed Murat Uysal, a former senior executive at state-run Halkbank with a background in financial markets, as a deputy governor of the central bank, bringing the formation of a new monetary policy team near to its conclusion.

The appointment of Uysal, most recently a deputy chief executive at Halkbank who worked his way up through its treasury department and oversaw its trading operations, was announced in the Official Gazette on Thursday.

Financial markets have been watching the central bank closely since its new governor Murat Cetinkaya, a relatively unknown quantity for investors, took over two months ago, with other senior officials also being reshuffled.

The bank has four deputy governors, who are members of the rate-setting monetary policy committee (MPC). The terms of two other members of the seven-person MPC will end by November.

"Uysal will be seen as a good hire for the central bank, market understanding, friendly," Nomura Strategist Tim Ash said in a note to clients, describing him as a "very credible hire".

Uysal is expected to work closely with both Cetinkaya and Erkan Kilimci, another new deputy governor appointed in April who had previously been head of markets at the central bank.

The bank has been under pressure to cut interest rates from President Tayyip Erdogan and his advisers, who want to see sharply lower borrowing costs to boost growth. Erdogan has equated high rates with treason.

Under Cetinkaya, the bank cut the upper band of its interest rate corridor by a total of 100 basis points in April and May, bringing it to 9.5 percent. Analysts expect another cut in the upper band this month.

Turkey's central bank uses a complex system of multiple rates - known as an interest rate "corridor" - to set policy, which has at times confused financial markets. Cetinkaya has said he wants to simplify the system over time.

The central bank has missed its 5 percent inflation target for the last five years. It estimates year-end inflation at 7.5 percent, while annual inflation in May stood at 6.58 percent. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun in Ankara and Asli Kandemir in Istanbul; Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Gareth Jones)