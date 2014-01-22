* Rate decision does little to reassure market
ISTANBUL, Jan 22 The Turkish lira hovered near
record lows on Wednesday as the central bank's decision to avoid
a rate rise and opt for stealth tightening was seen as a less
effective support for the currency and a nod to political
pressure.
The bank kept its main interest rates on hold on Tuesday,
including the overnight lending rate at 7.75 percent, but said
it would fund the market at 9 percent on "additional tightening"
days, when it cancels repos and sells dollars at auction.
A corruption scandal shaking the government and fears about
the impact of cuts to U.S. monetary stimulus have sent the lira
down 10 percent against the dollar over the past month, and
investors had been crying out for a rate hike to defend it.
The bank's decision did little to ease the pressure, with
investors left wondering how frequently "additional tightening"
days would be implemented and whether the bank would have the
resolve to prevent a further lira slide.
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan, whose ruling party is
preparing for local elections in March and a presidential
contest in August, has railed against high interest rates, which
would pose a risk to already slow economic growth, and played
down the recent market turbulence.
His economy minister said the day before the interest rate
decision that the lira's volatility did not pose a threat and
said the central bank should not hike.
"The central bank once again seems to have invented a way of
hiking rates without calling them a "rate hike"," BNP
Paribas-TEB said in a research note.
"The frequency and duration of additional tightening days
will be important as to the effectiveness of the central bank's
move ... As the central bank makes its policy tightening in a
convoluted way, it gets less bang for the buck."
The bank said on Wednesday it would implement two days of
additional monetary tightening on Jan 27 and 30, funding the
market at an interest rate of 9 percent instead of the usual
7.75 percent and selling $100 million at auction on both days.
That did not appear enough to reassure the market.
The lira, which fell to a record low of 2.270 to the dollar
immediately after Tuesday's rate decision, was only
slightly firmer at 2.267 by 1057 GMT.
"Added complications to the policy framework only serve to
turn off investors, who are already uneasy about low visibility
- both on the political and monetary policy fronts," said
Finansbank economist Inan Demir.
"We do not expect this decision to provide any respite for
the lira. On the contrary, we continue to see further
depreciation until we see the central bank forcefully defending
the currency."
The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond was
at 10.12 percent after closing at 10.19 percent in thin trade on
Tuesday. The main Istanbul stock index was up 1.39
percent at 67,230.35 points, outperforming the main global
emerging market index, which gained 0.39 percent.
