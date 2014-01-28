* Turkey's main interest rates all hiked in surprise move
* PM Erdogan had been opposed to a rate increase
* Lira strengthens sharply
* Move could hit growth ahead of elections
By Seda Sezer and Daren Butler
ISTANBUL, Jan 29 Turkey's central bank hiked all
of its key interest rates in dramatic fashion at an emergency
midnight policy meeting, ignoring opposition from Prime Minister
Tayyip Erdogan as it battles to defend the country's crumbling
lira currency.
The bank raised its overnight lending rate to 12 percent
from 7.75 percent, its one-week repo rate to 10 percent from 4.5
percent, and its overnight borrowing rate to 8 percent from 3.5
percent - all much sharper moves than economists had forecast.
A Reuters poll of 31 economists on Monday found a consensus
pointing to a 2.25-percentage-point rise in the lending rate.
Only one forecast a move this dramatic.
The boldness of the actions stunned investors, stirring
hopes it would short-circuit a vicious cycle of selling in
emerging markets and revive risk appetite in the developed
world.
The lira strengthened to 2.18 per dollar after
the decision, from 2.25 late on Tuesday and after touching 2.39
earlier on Monday - the latest in a series of record lows.
Erdogan, keen to maintain economic growth ahead of an
election cycle starting in two months, has been a vociferous
opponent of higher borrowing costs, railing against what he
describes as an "interest rate lobby" of speculators seeking to
stifle growth and undermine the economy.
"I would like you to know that as always, I am against a
hike in interest rates today," the prime minister told reporters
late on Tuesday, hours before the central bank's emergency
meeting.
"But of course I don't have the authority to interfere with
the central bank ... They are responsible for anything that
could arise," he added, emphasising the bank's independence.
The central bank had been struggling to contain the lira's
precipitous slide, with investor confidence damaged by a
corruption scandal shaking the government and the global impact
of a cut in U.S. monetary stimulus.
Reluctant until now to make an outright rate hike, it had
instead tried to defend the currency by burning through forex
reserves and trying to squeeze up borrowing costs on the margins
- a battle it had clearly been losing and one which it has now
decisively abandoned.
In a statement, the bank said it would maintain tight
monetary policy until the inflation outlook showed a clear
improvement. That could have a marked impact on Turkey's
economic growth, which the government has forecast at 4 percent
this year.
"The extremely aggressive nature of the rate hikes is a
double-edged sword," said Nicholas Spiro, managing director of
Spiro Sovereign Strategy in London.
"It's highly questionable whether Turkey's central bank can
maintain such an aggressively tight monetary policy in the face
of a sharp slowdown in growth and two major elections later this
year," he said.
ELECTION IMPACT
Turkey's problems have been exacerbated by a sharp global
emerging selloff in recent days. In a sign of how closely
investors are watching worldwide, U.S. stock futures rallied in
late trade after the central bank's move, even though a policy
decision is due from the Federal Reserve later on Wednesday.
Yet much of the pressure on Turkey is of its own making.
Erdogan has overseen strong economic growth since coming to
power in 2002, transforming Turkey's reputation after a series
of unstable coalition governments in the 1990s ran into repeated
balance of payments problems and economic crises.
But his increasingly authoritarian style - from a
heavy-handed police crackdown on street protests last summer to
his reaction to the corruption investigation in recent weeks -
has started to unnerve investors.
The graft scandal, which triggered the resignation of three
government ministers and the detention of businessmen close to
Erdogan, has grown into one of the biggest challenges of his 11
years at the helm, just as he prepares for local elections in
March and a presidential race he is expected to contest five
months later.
His reaction, purging the police force of thousands of
officers and seeking tighter control over the courts, has been
criticised by the European Union and raised investor concern
over the rule of law and independence of state institutions.
It was not clear whether Erdogan, who left on an official
visit to Iran before the rate announcement, was informed in
advance of its decision.
"This move was all about trying to reestablish the
credibility of the central bank, and I think it will go a long
way to achieve that," said Timothy Ash, head of emerging markets
research at Standard Bank.
"Tightening against a tricky backdrop helps (Central Bank
Governor Erdem Basci) win back credibility in the eyes of the
market," Ash said.