ISTANBUL Dec 17 Turkey's central bank said on
Tuesday it expected inflation to keep falling in the period
ahead but said core inflation indicators would remain above
target for some time.
It said interbank money market rates would be kept at around
7.75 percent and that the weighted average cost of funding was
seen at 6.75 percent or higher.
The bank kept its main interest rates on hold and said it
would maintain cautious monetary policy until the outlook for
inflation falls in line with its medium-term targets.
