ISTANBUL Dec 17 Turkey's central bank kept its main interest rates on hold on Tuesday but said it would maintain cautious monetary policy until the outlook for inflation falls in line with its medium-term targets.

The bank kept its main policy rate, the one-week repo rate, at 4.50 percent, its borrowing rate at 3.50 percent and its overnight lending rate at 7.75 percent, it said in a statement after its monthly monetary policy committee meeting. It also left primary dealers' overnight borrowing rate from the central bank unchanged at 6.75 percent.

All 16 economists in a Reuters poll had expected key rates to be left unchanged.

(Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall, John Stonestreet)