ISTANBUL Dec 17 Turkey's central bank kept its
main interest rates on hold on Tuesday but said it would
maintain cautious monetary policy until the outlook for
inflation falls in line with its medium-term targets.
The bank kept its main policy rate, the one-week repo rate,
at 4.50 percent, its borrowing rate at 3.50 percent and its
overnight lending rate at 7.75 percent, it said in a statement
after its monthly monetary policy committee meeting. It also
left primary dealers' overnight borrowing rate from the central
bank unchanged at 6.75 percent.
All 16 economists in a Reuters poll had expected key rates
to be left unchanged.
