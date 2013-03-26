BRIEF-Beijer Ref appoints Maria Rydén as new CFO
* Says appoints Maria Rydén as new CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
ISTANBUL, March 26 Turkey's central bank said on Tuesday it would maintain a flexible monetary policy due to uncertainties in the global economy.
In a statement following its monetary policy committee meeting, the bank said it saw an increase in the current account deficit as linked to recovering domestic demand. (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Writing by Nick Tattersall)
SINGAPORE, June 1 (IFR) - Asian credits were holding up, despite weak Chinese economic data with investment-grade bonds tightening 1bp.