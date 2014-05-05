* TAQA delayed investment last August
ANKARA, May 5 Turkey and China are in talks on a
$10-12 billion investment deal for the Afsin-Elbistan coalfield
and power plant project in southern Turkey, Energy Minister
Taner Yildiz told Reuters.
Turkey is keen to make the most of its coal resources to
reduce its imports of natural gas and signed a deal with Abu
Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA) on the project in
January 2013.
However, TAQA said in August it was delaying investment and
Turkey subsequently began talks with other companies.
"There will be an investment of $10-12 billion in the
Afsin-Elbistan field. This will include use of the coalfields.
We are in talks with China for a deal on this subject," Yildiz
said late on Sunday.
It was not possible to say when any deal with China might be
signed, he said.
The Afsin-Elbistan region holds up to 45 percent of Turkey's
lignite reserves and the project includes the construction of a
8,000 megawatt (MW) coal-fired plant.
"This is a big project. We have to set up the Afsin-Elbistan
field project correctly. We have a big store of information. We
are working with China on this," he added.
Lignite, or brown coal, is likely to play a bigger role in
power generation as Turkey's economic growth bolsters
electricity demand.
PIPELINE PROJECTS
Yildiz said separately Turkey was not currently planning to
be a partner in the Trans Adriatic Gas Pipeline Group (TAP)
project, which is to transport gas from the Shah Deniz II field
in Azerbaijan to Europe by the end of this decade.
The approximately 870-kilometre-long TAP pipeline will
connect with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) near the
Turkish-Greek border at Kipoi, cross Greece and Albania and the
Adriatic Sea, before reaching southern Italy.
Yildiz said Turkey was to raise its stake in TANAP to 30
percent from 20 percent, with the remaining stake held by Azeri
energy company SOCAR.
"The increase in our stake in TANAP will be more appropriate
both in terms of the capital structure and the operation. Shares
in both TAP and TANAP could change hands a lot," he said.
"TAP is not currently on our agenda. We will assess the
subsequent developments," he said.
Yildiz said the plan was for gas flow on the TANAP project
to be ready by the end of 2018, with initial gas transport of 16
billion cubic metres (bcm) annually. Turkey will take 6 bcm and
the remaining 10 bcm will be sent to Europe.
Capacity is expected to increase to 31 bcm when the second
stage of the project is completed.
