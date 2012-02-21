* Turkish PM called 2009 Chinese crackdown on riots
"genocide"
* Uighur protesters burn Chinese flag, Xi poster
* China is Turkey's 15th biggest export market
* Erdogan says will visit China in coming months
By Tulay Karadeniz
ANKARA, Feb 21 Activists from China's
Muslim Uighur minority burnt Chinese flags in Ankara on Tuesday
where China's leader-in-waiting Xi Jinping was holding talks
with Turkish officials on regional issues.
About 60 Turkic-speaking Uighurs from China's northwestern
Xinjiang province protested outside the hotel where Xi was
staying in the Turkish capital on the last leg of a trip that
also took him to the United States and Ireland.
Xi, almost sure to succeed Hu Jintao as president in just
over a year, praised Turkey's role in trying to resolve issues
such as the Iranian nuclear dispute and Middle East conflicts.
Waving the flag of East Turkestan, pale blue with a white
star and crescent, the protesters burnt a Chinese flag and a
poster of Xi before police moved in to disperse them.
Rights groups accuse China of abuses during a crackdown
after Uighur riots in 2009 and Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip
Erdogan then described the events as a "genocide". Turkey is
home to thousands of Uighurs who have fled Xinjiang since the
Chinese Communists took over the region in 1949.
Xi said China had made great strides to raise the living
standards of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang.
Turkey and China are at either end of a political and
economic axis stretching along the old silk road though Central
Asia, Iran and Afghanistan. Both have strong, sometimes
competing economic interests in the region.
Turkey, now the world's 16th biggest economy and only second
to China in growth last year, has projected itself as a stable
Muslim democracy, making it a key player at a time of turmoil
and unrest in the Middle East.
"A member of the G20 with a growing economy and an important
country in the Middle East, Turkey has for a long time tried to
bring stability and development to the region and played an
active role in trying to solve 'hot' issues," Xi told Turkey's
Sabah newspaper listing Afghanistan, the Iranian nuclear and
Middle East peace efforts.
BILLION DOLLAR DEALS
Turkey has sought to mediate between the West and Iran in a
dispute over Iran's nuclear programme and has broadly shared
China's opposition to stronger sanctions against Tehran.
But on Syria their positions have been sharply at odds.
While Turkey has taken a leading role in pressuring Syria's
President Bashar al-Assad to step down, China, along with
Russia, this month blocked a draft U.N. Security Council
resolution that backed an Arab plan urging him to quit.
China has also not decided whether to accept an invitation
to discuss Syria with other world powers this week in Tunisia, a
meeting Turkey's foreign minister will attend and Ankara hopes
will keep up pressure for Assad to step down.
Xi met President Abdullah Gul on Tuesday and signed seven
bilateral economic agreements.
The central banks of Turkey and China signed a three-year
currency swap agreement worth $1.6 billion which will be
effective for three years, both sides said. The two countries
could discuss extending its maturity after that.
China has signed a series of bilateral currency agreements
with foreign countries as part of efforts to promote the use of
the yuan in cross-boarder trade and investment.
The Turkish energy ministry also said China's Avic
International and Turkey's Hema Endustri, a Turkish engineering
manufacturing company, will sign a $1 billion deal for power
plant and coal production equipment.
Energy Minister Taner Yildiz said the agreement could lead
to cooperation with China on building Turkey's first nuclear
power plant.
Xi later travelled to Istanbul for talks with Erdogan, who
is recovering from surgery at home there. Citing prime
ministerial officials, Turkish state media said the two men met
for one hour where they agreed to increase economic cooperation.
During the meeting, which was closed to the media, Erdogan
accepted a formal invitation by Xi to visit China and said he
would travel there in the coming months, state-run Anatolian
news agency reported.
On Wednesday, Xi attends a business forum in Istanbul, where
he is likely to be assailed by exporters eager to try to bridge
a gaping trade gap.
China is Turkey's 15th biggest export market with nearly
$2.5 billion of Turkish goods sold there last year, a rise of
8.7 percent. But some $21.6 billion worth of Chinese goods were
imported to Turkey in 2011, up 26 percent from 2010.
(Additional reporting by Jon Hemming, Orhan Coskun and Jonathon
Burch; Writing by Jon Hemming; Editing by Maria Golovnina)