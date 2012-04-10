ISTANBUL, April 10 China's Sinovel Wind Group and Agaoglu Group, a Turkish construction company, agreed to build a 600 megawatt (MW) wind farm in Turkey, the Economy Ministry said on Tuesday.

The project will be completed by the end of 2015 and financing will be provided by China Development Bank, the Turkish ministry said in an e-mailed statement. No other details, including the value of the investment, were provided.

The deal between Sinovel and Agaoglu was one of six agreements, mainly for energy investments, signed this week during Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's visit to China, the statement said. Together, the deals are worth billions of dollars, it said.

Hattat Holding, an Istanbul-based company active in energy, automotive and tourism, and China's Avic International, signed a $1.5 billion deal to build a 1,320 MW coal-fired power plant in northern Turkey, it also said.

The project includes extracting an initial 5 million tonnes of coal which will subsequently be increased to 10 million tonnes, it said.

The other deals include building a $350 million sun-panel factory, another wind farm and a facility for rail production, the statement said. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by David Holmes)