By Ece Toksabay and Ayla Jean Yackley
ISTANBUL, Dec 19 A Turkish court issued an
arrest warrant on Friday for U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah
Gulen whose followers are accused by President Tayyip Erdogan of
leading a terrorist plot to seize power, according to media.
The warrant takes Erdogan's campaign to root out Gulen
supporters, including purges of the judiciary and police, to the
international arena potentially testing strained relations with
Washington. Newspapers said a prosecutor, filing for the
warrant, accused him of leading a terrorist gang.
Gulen has lived in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania since
1999. He was a close ally of Erdogan in the early years after
his ruling AK Party took power in 2002 but has been in open
conflict with him since a graft investigation emerged a year ago
targeting the then-prime minister's inner circle.
Erdogan portrays the investigation as part of a coup attempt
and describes Gulen's followers as traitors and terrorists - all
charges that Gulen, who runs a vast network of schools and
business enterprises in Turkey and abroad, denies.
Officials at Gulen's headquarters in Saylorsburg,
Pennsylvania, a complex set in woodland, were not immediately
available for comment. But Alp Aslandogan, a New York-based
Turkish academic and close associate of Gulen, described the
accusations against him as ludicrous.
"It's not a surprise except in the sense of how low the
Erdogan regime will go for the sake of absolute power and
intimidation," Aslandogan said.
Courts have dropped the corruption cases, critics at home
and in the West citing that as evidence Erdogan is stripping the
judiciary of its independence.
In his request for a warrant, the prosecutor accused Gulen
of heading a criminal gang. The charges include operating an
armed terror group, which carries a penalty of up to 15 years in
prison, media including Aksam newspaper said.
"These days it is very easy to be called a traitor," said
Abdulhamit Bilici of Zaman, a newspaper close to Gulen's
movement.
Ankara can now apply to Washington for Gulen's extradition,
with no guarantee of success. Erdogan's image in the West, once
that of a moderate reformer, has been eroded as his open
intolerance of opposition and of criticism has grown.
A court remanded Hidayet Karaca, who heads Samanyolu
Television which is close to Gulen, and three other people in
custody on accusations of belonging to a terrorist group.
The European Union, which Turkey is seeking to join, said
last weekend's police raids on media workers violated European
values. Erdogan told the bloc to mind its own business.
(Writing by Daren Butler; additional reporting by Alistair Bell
in Washington; editing by Nick Tattersall, Ralph Boulton)