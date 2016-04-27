ISTANBUL Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Wednesday a new constitution his party wants to draft would reflect "national and universal" values.

He also said its focus will be on an executive presidential system that reflects the national will. The Turkish presidency is a largely ceremonial post at present.

Asked if the new constitution for the secular nation would include references to Allah, Islam and religion, Davutoglu said: "We are expending efforts for a draft that references our own values, that includes both national and universal values, but at its heart is liberal and puts citizens first."

(Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley)