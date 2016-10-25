ANKARA Oct 25 Turkey will seek bids in January
to build and operate a 10 billion lira ($3.25 bln) suspension
bridge over the Dardanelles Straits and has already received
interest from Asian and Turkish contractors, Prime Minister
Binali Yildirim said on Tuesday.
Construction on the 3.7-km (2.3-mile) bridge named
"Canakkale 1915" is expected to start on March 18, 2017 - the
anniversary of one of the Ottoman Empire's final victories - and
take around five years to complete, Yildirim told reporters.
"Works have been completed for the Canakkale 1915 bridge. We
will hold a tender and take offers on January 26," Yildirim said
in comments broadcast live on television, estimating the
construction cost alone at around 10 billion liras.
Turkey has forged ahead with ambitious infrastructure
projects under President Tayyip Erdogan, including one of the
world's largest suspension bridges across the Bosphorus Strait
in Istanbul which opened in August.
Other planned megaprojects include the world's biggest
airport in Istanbul and a huge canal that would render a large
chunk of the city an island.
Yildirim said the timeframe in which contractors could
complete the Canakkale bridge and how quickly they would hand
operating rights over to the state would be factors in
considering the bids. Japanese, Korean, Chinese and Turkish
groups had shown interest in the project, he said.
Turks mark what they call the Canakkale war on March 18,
when Ottoman forces repelled an Allied World War One assault on
the Dardanelles -- the sole maritime outlet for arch foe Russia
-- sinking a French battleship and destroying British warships.
($1 = 3.0805 liras)
(Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Nick Tattersall)