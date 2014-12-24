REFILE-BRIEF-Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate's Q1 net profit up 12.2 pct y/y
April 23 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
ISTANBUL Dec 24 A consortium of nine banks has restructured the financing for the Gebze-Izmir highway project in Turkey to $5 billion, while the maturity was extended to 15 years from a previous seven, banking sources said.
The consortium consists of Deutsche Bank and eight Turkish banks: Akbank, Finansbank, Garanti Bankasi, Halkbank, Is Bank , Vakifbank, Yapi Kredi and Ziraat Bank.
A consortium of Nurol, Italy's Astaldi, Ozaltin Makyol, Yuksel and Gocay Insaat won the 22-year operating rights for the highway in a 2009 tender for a build-operate-transfer deal. Yuksel group subsequently withdrew from the consortium. (Reporting by Asli Kandemir and Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler)
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.