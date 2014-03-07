Hulu's live-streaming service to include NBCUniversal networks
Hulu said on Monday its soon-to-be-launched live TV streaming service will include content from NBCUniversal's networks.
ISTANBUL Turkey's president on Friday ruled out a ban on Facebook (FB.O) and YouTube after Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan threatened such a move to stop political foes posting audio recordings purportedly exposing government corruption.
"The closure of them is out of the question," Abdullah Gul told reporters when asked about Erdogan's comments, adding that under a recently passed law authorities could block access to material on such sites if a person's privacy is violated.
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Gareth Jones)
SAN FRANCISCO Airbnb and the city of San Francisco have settled a lawsuit over a local ordinance that had forbidden the home-rental company from taking bookings from hosts who have not registered their homes.