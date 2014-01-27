ANKARA Jan 27 U.S.-based Turkish cleric
Fethullah Gulen has denied giving orders to police and
prosecutors in a corruption inquiry rocking the government,
saying his worldwide movement of followers was being used as a
scapegoat to divert attention.
In his first TV interview in 16 years, the influential
preacher told the BBC that Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan
appeared to have been misled by a "circle of royals", a
reference to the advisers who surrounded Ottoman sultans.
The corruption scandal, which has led to three cabinet
resignations and seen businessmen close to Erdogan detained, has
become one of the biggest threats to the prime minister's
11-year rule, spiralling into an open feud with Gulen, whose
followers say they number in the millions.
Erdogan has portrayed the corruption inquiry as an attempted
judicial coup by a "parallel state", a veiled reference to
Gulen's Hizmet ("Service") movement, which exerts strong if
covert influence in the police and judiciary.
"I think there is a circle of royals around him...I believe
they reflect issues differently," Gulen said in the interview,
broadcast on Monday and conducted at his home in Pennsylvania,
where he has lived in self-imposed exile since 1999.
Gulen, 72, rejected suggestions he had established "a
parallel state", saying the thousands of police officers and
prosecutors purged by Erdogan's government were not all from his
Hizmet movement and shared many different ideologies.
"There will be nationalists among these people, for example
... But for the sake of exaggerating the issue, to show it as an
alternative state that has infiltrated everywhere, they claimed
that all those people they purged share the same ideas, same
feelings," he said.
Gulen, who was eloquent throughout the interview, pausing at
one point to have his blood pressure taken by a doctor, said he
was sure that there were genuine corruption allegations to be
answered by the government.
"These bribes, corruption by civil servants, misconduct in
tenders ... these have been considered as crimes up until now
... so that police structure has moved to fight against this,"
he said.
"They were not aware that these had ceased to become
crimes," he added sarcastically.
The government has denied it is behind the purge in the
police and the reassignment of more than 100 prosecutors and
judges since Dec. 17, when the graft probe erupted, but the
moves have brought the investigation to a virtual halt.
Local media have reported that arrest warrants for 45
people, including the prime minister's son, have been lifted by
newly-appointed prosecutors.
