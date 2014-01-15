* Erdogan says Turkey's reputation targeted
By Tulay Karadeniz
ANKARA, Jan 15 Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan
ordered his ambassadors on Wednesday to confront allies with the
"truth" that a graft investigation shaking Ankara was the result
of a foreign-backed plot to sabotage Turkey's international
standing.
Erdogan, visiting Brussels next week, also mockingly
rejected European Union expressions of concern about his moves
to tighten control over a judiciary he sees as central to the
conspiracy. His finance minister said political turbulence may
hinder Turkey in reaching a 4 percent growth target this year.
What erupted a month ago as a corruption inquiry involving
the sons of three ministers and businessmen close to the
government has grown into one of the biggest challenges of
Erdogan's 11-year rule and damaged Turkey's image abroad.
Erdogan said politicians, domestic and foreign media and
financiers were conspiring against Turkish interests.
"We expect you to exert more effort to defeat this
treacherous operation targeting Turkey by telling our partners
the truth," Erdogan told the conference of Turkish ambassadors
in the capital Ankara.
Details of the corruption allegations have not been made
public, but are thought to relate to construction and real
estate projects and Turkey's gold trade with Iran.
Erdogan's supporters see U.S.-based Turkish cleric Fethullah
Gulen - a former ally whose network of followers is influential
in the police and judiciary - as a prime mover in a plot backed
by foreign collaborators.
"They are trying to deal a heavy blow to Turkey's economy.
They are making efforts to push interest rates higher. In order
to make international investors uneasy they use every means.
"Most importantly they are working hard to harm Turkey's
image in the world," Erdogan said.
He has responded by purging the police of hundreds of
officers and seeking tighter control over the appointment of
judges and prosecutors, raising alarm in Brussels in particular,
which has been engaged in years of protracted EU membership
negotiations with Ankara.
EU enlargement commissioner Stefan Fule told Turkey's new EU
minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in their first meeting this week that
any changes to the judiciary must not call into question
Turkey's commitment to meeting EU membership criteria.
Erdogan rejected such concerns.
"I'm sorry but we won't be taken in by evaluation like 'this
is contrary to the European Union acquis'. We know how to read
and write. We can see what is going on," he said.
ECONOMIC FALLOUT
Erdogan's AK Party has proposed a draft bill giving
government more say over the High Council of Judges and
Prosecutors (HSYK), which makes top judicial appointments, a
move the opposition says would violate the constitution and sees
as an attempt to stifle the corruption investigation.
President Abdullah Gul, who would have to ratify the bill,
called for compromise on Wednesday, saying Turkey's rival
political parties should instead agree on changes to articles in
the constitution governing the judiciary.
"There is agreement among the parties that there should be
an HSYK which is independent and impartial and within the
framework of EU principles," Gul said, adding prospects for a
deal should become clear within a couple of days.
But the main opposition CHP said it would only negotiate if
Erdogan withdrew the draft bill first, while a senior AK Party
official said he was not optimistic of reaching a compromise.
The feud has shaken investor confidence and raised questions
about the credibility of Turkey's institutions, helping drive
the lira - already battered by waning investor appetite for
emerging markets - to historic lows.
Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said the political turbulence
was among factors which could prevent Turkey reaching its target
of four percent economic growth this year.
"It makes investors tense both domestically and abroad. This
tension will be reflected in consumption and investment
decisions and hence in growth," he told a news conference.
Erdogan has overseen strong economic growth in Turkey since
coming to power in 2002, transforming its reputation after a
series of unstable coalition governments in the 1990s ran into
repeated balance of payments problems and economic crises.
The AK Party's reputation for economic management has been
one of the cornerstones of its three successive election wins
over the past decade, a record Erdogan wants to maintain in the
run up to local elections in March and a presidential race which
he is expected to contest in August.
