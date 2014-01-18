* Officials at BDDK, TIB and editors in state media removed
ANKARA, Jan 18 Turkey has extended a purge of
official bodies to the banking and telecoms regulators and state
TV, firing dozens of executives in moves that appear to broaden
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's backlash against a corruption
investigation.
The authorities have already sacked thousands of police
officers, dozens of prosecutors and some state television
officials in response to the corruption investigation, which has
become the biggest challenge to Erdogan's 11-year rule.
Investigators are believed to have been looking into
allegations of corruption at a state-run bank and bribery
involving big real estate projects, although details of their
charges have not been made public.
The combative prime minister says the investigations, which
began a month ago with arrests of high profile figures including
the sons of three of his cabinet ministers, are part of an
attempted "judicial coup".
His opponents say they fear a purge of official bodies will
destroy the independence of the judiciary, police and media.
"It's like reformatting a computer. They are changing the
whole system and people in various positions to protect the
government," said Akin Unver, assistant professor of
International Relations in Istanbul-based Kadir Has University.
Among dozens of officials dismissed in the latest sackings,
Turkish media reported on Saturday that the deputy head of the
banking watchdog BDDK and two department heads had been removed.
Five department chiefs were fired at the Telecommunications
Directorate (TIB), a body that carries out electronic
surveillance as well as serving as telecoms regulator, and a
dozen people were fired at Turkey's state channel TRT, including
department heads and senior news editors.
A government official said the firings were carried out for
"the benefit of the public" and more could come: "Right now we
are working on this issue and if we identify cases problematic
to the public's benefit, more dismissals could be considered."
Pictures of money-counting machines and reports of cash
stacked in the homes of people linked to the graft probe have
caused uproar among the Turkish public.
Unver said the aim of the purge at the telecommunications
watchdog could be to prevent further videos and pictures being
published on the Internet by tightening the government's grip.
"They are seeking a monolithic structure over the Internet,"
he said.
MORE REMOVALS MAY COME
Erdogan has suggested the graft inquiry, which has led to
the resignation of three cabinet ministers and detention of
businessmen close to the government, is an attempt to undermine
his rule by Fethullah Gulen, a U.S.-based cleric with influence
among the police and judiciary.
Many of the people who have been fired are believed to be
associated with the cleric's Hizmet movement, which claims more
than a million followers and runs schools and charities
throughout Turkey.
Gulen's lawyer says the cleric has nothing to do with the
graft investigations, and his followers say they are victims of
a witch hunt.
Earlier in the week the government reassigned twenty
high-profile prosecutors, stepping up the purge of the
judiciary.
The government has also prepared a draft bill to tighten its
grip on High Board of Judges and Prosecutors (HSYK), a panel
that controls the appointment of all judges and prosecutors.
There were heated arguments and even fistfights among
members of parliament during talks on the draft bill last week.
Erdogan, who has presided over an extended economic boom
that has transformed Turkey and lifted millions of people from
poverty, remains the country's most popular politician.
He and his moderate Islamist AK Party have long battled for
influence against the secularist military establishment that
dominated Turkey over the past century. Conflicts with the
judiciary, police and Gulen followers add to his list of
enemies.
It is still not clear what effect the crisis will have on
Erdogan's political fortunes ahead of local elections
approaching in March. Last year saw mass street demonstrations
among Turks who accuse the prime minister of authoritarianism,
but those protests did little to undermine Erdogan's support
among his conservative base of followers.
Additional reporting by Orhan Coskin, Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk
