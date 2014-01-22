* Around 120 judges, prosecutors removed since graft scandal
* Government says making system more independent
* Bar association says foundations of state being shaken
By Daren Butler and Nick Tattersall
ISTANBUL, Jan 22 Turkey's purge of the judiciary
and police has brought a corruption investigation shaking the
government to a grinding halt and could undermine confidence in
state institutions, senior legal figures and the opposition said
on Wednesday.
Ninety-six judges and prosecutors were reassigned overnight,
the biggest purge of the judiciary since a graft scandal erupted
on Dec. 17 with the arrest of businessmen close to Prime
Minister Tayyip Erdogan and three ministers' sons.
Erdogan has portrayed the corruption inquiry as an attempted
"judicial coup" orchestrated by U.S.-based cleric Fethullah
Gulen, whose network of sympathisers, known locally as "Cemaat"
(religious community), hold considerable sway in many parts of
the state including the police and legal system.
The government's response, transferring thousands of police
officers and seeking to tighten its grip on the courts, has
brought sharp criticism from the European Union, which Turkey
has been seeking to join for decades, and rattled investors,
helping send the lira to record lows.
"Turkey is ablaze with the justice agenda," said Metin
Feyzioglu, chairman of the Turkish bar association.
"Everyone in the country has started to ask when there is an
investigation or trial what side the judge, prosecutor or police
officer is on," he said. "The foundation of the state and the
country's legal order has been shaken."
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso told
Erdogan, on his first visit to Brussels in five years on
Tuesday, that respect for rule of law and independence of the
judiciary were basic principles of democracy and essential
conditions for EU membership.
Erdogan, a feisty leader who bristles at open criticism,
scolded EU leaders for raising the dispute in public.
The roughly 120 judges and prosecutors reassigned since the
graft scandal broke make up a fraction of the 13,000 working in
Turkey as a whole, but the move has put sensitive cases on hold
and shaken confidence within the profession.
"While the government claims that it is fighting against a
parallel structure, it is actually closing off the corruption
investigations ... It is taking away those who know their cases
best. It causes a great deal of harm," said Murat Arslan,
chairman of the YARSAV association of judges and prosecutors.
"It is quite clear there is political intervention here ...
they are quite clearly intimidating the whole of the judiciary.
It is sending the message that 'you cannot conduct an
investigation which touches me'," he told Reuters.
The state plays a strong role in Turkish political culture,
often at the expense of individual liberties. The sight of open
institutional feuding can only raise public concern where crises
in the past have taken the form of army coups.
Erdogan has essentially banished the army from politics in
11 years in power. His popularity seems as yet largely
unaffected by the current turmoil and there is no sign of the
summer demonstrations that shook his government reigniting on a
similar scale. He will, in short, be trusting voters will flee
towards the elected power.
"PARALLEL STATE"
Judges and prosecutors across the country - from Istanbul in
the west to the southeastern city of Diyarbakir, and from the
southern border region with Syria to the northern Black Sea
coast - were reassigned in the move announced late on Tuesday.
The High Council of Judges and Prosecutors (HSYK), already
headed by the justice minister and set to fall further under
government control under a ruling party bill before parliament,
said the 96 were being transferred to new locations.
The government denied involvement.
"These appointments have absolutely nothing to do with our
ministry. This is completely at the discretion of the relevant
(HSYK) chamber," a senior justice ministry official said.
Arslan estimated around half of those moved may have applied
for a transfer, but said others were given no prior notice,
finding out from the HSYK website. They were given two weeks to
move if their appointment was in another province, otherwise
were expected to start their new role the same day.
Nearly 500 police, mostly in Ankara, were also removed from
their posts and reassigned on Wednesday, media reports said,
bringing the total since Dec. 17 to several thousand.
Erdogan's supporters say the police and judiciary are
dominated by Cemaat sympathisers and that the government's
actions strengthen not weaken their independence. Erdogan
himself refers to a "parallel state" within the judiciary.
But Aykut Erdogdu, the chief corruption investigator for the
main opposition CHP, said the purge had become so broad that
many of those removed were not even linked to Cemaat.
"We've reached the point where members of these institutions
are unable to do their job," Erdogdu told Reuters.
"More important is the damage done to these institutions. It
can take decades to build up competent staff to run the
institutions of state. Moreover, it will take years to undo the
memory of this among prospective candidates in the future."
Among those reassigned overnight was the chief prosecutor in
the major western city of Izmir, Huseyin Bas, who had been
handling a corruption investigation into the state railway
company. He was transferred to Samsun on the Black Sea.
CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu held up in parliament on
Tuesday what he said was a "horrifying" statement written by Bas
saying the justice ministry had demanded he halt the probe.
Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag acknowledged his
undersecretary had called the prosecutor but denied there was
any request to stop the inquiry.
(Additional reporting by Gulsen Solaker in Ankara and Ayla Jean
Yackley in Istanbul; Writing by Nick Tattersall; editing by
Ralph Boulton)