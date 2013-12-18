ISTANBUL Dec 18 Five Turkish police
commissioners were sacked a day after the sons of cabinet
ministers and prominent businessmen close to Prime Minister
Tayyip Erdogan were detained in a corruption probe, a local news
agency said on Wednesday.
The heads of five departments in the Istanbul police force,
including its financial crimes, organised crime and smuggling
units, were removed from their posts, the Dogan news agency
said, without identifying its sources.
Police declined to comment on the report.
Scores of people including the sons of three cabinet
ministers and several well-known businessmen were detained on
Tuesday in a corruption inquiry led by the financial crimes
unit, in what was widely seen as a challenge to Erdogan.
The headquarters of state-run Halkbank were
searched and the general manager of Turkey's largest housing
developer, the partly state-owned Emlak Konut GYO,
was summoned by police.
Turkish commentators linked the sweep to powerful U.S.-based
cleric Fethullah Gulen, whose followers have long held
influential positions in institutions from the police and secret
services to the judiciary and Erdogan's AK Party.
Gulen has helped Erdogan's AK Party win a growing vote in
three elections since 2002, but a bitter row between the two in
recent weeks risks fracturing their support base before local
and presidential elections next year.