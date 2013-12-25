BRIEF-Sydbank A/S: Early repayment of Additional Tier 1 capital
* DANISH FSA HAS APPROVED SYDBANK'S EARLY REPAYMENT OF ADDITIONAL TIER 1 CAPITAL OF EUR 100M AND DKK 84,868,000, RESPECTIVELY
ISTANBUL Dec 25 Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan presented a new list of cabinet ministers to President Abdullah Gul on Wednesday after three ministers resigned over a high-level graft inquiry, sources said.
It was unclear if more than the resigned ministers had been replaced. Erdogan is expected to make a statement later amid the spiralling corruption scandal.
* DANISH FSA HAS APPROVED SYDBANK'S EARLY REPAYMENT OF ADDITIONAL TIER 1 CAPITAL OF EUR 100M AND DKK 84,868,000, RESPECTIVELY
* 2016 headline profits were up by a much faster pace of 25.0% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JAKARTA, March 31 Hundreds of Indonesians queued from before dawn on Friday at Indonesia's main tax office in the capital, seeking to join the final day of a government tax amnesty that has already seen nearly $360 billion of assets declared.