* Investigation challenges authority of PM Erdogan
* Seventy police now dismissed, moved since detentions
* Furore has exposed rift between PM, Islamic cleric
ANKARA, Dec 22 Turkish authorities have removed
another 25 police chiefs from their posts, media reported,
widening a crackdown on the force since it launched a corruption
investigation that Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan has called a
"dirty operation" against his rule.
Erdogan accused "international groups" and "dark alliances"
on Saturday of encouraging the graft investigations and
signalled the purge of people behind it would continue.
The furore has roiled markets and exposed deep rifts between
Erdogan and his former ally Fethullah Gulen, a U.S.-based
Islamic preacher who wields influence in the police and
judiciary.
Twenty-four people have been formally arrested under the
corruption investigation, including the sons of two government
ministers and the general manager of state-owned Halkbank
. Scores have also been detained.
In response, about 70 police officers, including the
powerful head of Istanbul's force, have now been sacked or moved
to different posts since the detention of bribery suspects began
last week.
Erdogan's position is under no immediate threat, but the row
between his ruling AK Party and Gulen's Hizmet movement could
help decide local elections due in March.
The prime minister said on Saturday the crackdown on people
behind the corruption investigation would continue.
"Those who want to establish a parallel structure alongside
the state, those who have infiltrated into the state
institutions ... we will come into your lairs and we will lay
out these organisations within the state," he said in a speech
in the northern city of Ordu.
Erdogan has refrained from naming Gulen, but years of
disagreements between the two men spilled out into the open last
month over a government plan to abolish private "Prep" schools,
including those run by Hizmet.
The schools, part of a network with global reach, are an
important source of revenue and bedrock of Hizmet's influence.
One of the first moves by Istanbul's new police chief,
Selami Altinok, was to ban journalists from entering police
stations across the country, local media reported on Sunday.