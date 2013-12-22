* Investigation challenges authority of PM Erdogan
* Thousands in Istanbul call on government to resign
* Furore has exposed rift between PM, Islamic cleric
* Erdogan speaks in northern cities, thousands show support
By Ece Toksabay and Humeyra Pamuk
ANKARA, Dec 22 Thousands took to the streets of
Istanbul on Sunday to protest against the government over a
corruption scandal that has led to multiple arrests and exposed
a rift between Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan and an influential
U.S.-based Muslim cleric.
Twenty-four people, including the sons of two ministers and
the head of state-owned Halkbank, have been formally
charged in connection with the corruption inquiry that Erdogan
has called a "dirty operation" to undermine his rule.
In response, Erdogan has sacked or moved to different posts
about 70 police officers, including the powerful head of
Istanbul's force, in a widening crackdown on the force that
launched the investigation.
Erdogan drew thousands of cheering supporters when he toured
the north of the country on Sunday.
But in Istanbul, anti-government demonstrators flooded into
Kadikoy Square, where a protest against government urbanisation
plans had been scheduled to take place, before they were largely
dispersed by police firing teargas and water cannon.
"Everywhere is (Erdogan's) AK Party, everywhere is
corruption," they chanted, a reference to the slogan of summer
anti-government protests that centred on Istanbul's Taksim
Square, "Everywhere is Taksim, everywhere is resistance".
As in the case of the summer protests, the fiercest since he
came to power in 2002, Erdogan has pointed to foreign hands in
the crisis.
"They are setting wicked and dark traps in our country,
using their local pawns to disrupt Turkey's unity and
integrity," Erdogan said in the Black Sea city of Giresun on
Sunday.
The Economy Minister and Interior Minister, whose sons were
among the 16 arrested on Saturday, echoed Erdogan on Sunday,
saying via Twitter and the media that the allegations were part
of 'big trap'.
"DIRTY HANDS"
Witnesses estimated the crowd in Kadikoy Square grew to as
much as 10,000 at one point.
"This gang of thieves cannot be ruling this country. The
government should resign and all the dirty hands must be tried,"
said Pelin Demirci, 26, who carried a banner that read "AKP get
your dirty hands off our pockets."
The crisis, the most serious challenge to Erdogan in his 11
years as Turkey's leader, is seen as the result of a growing
rift between Erdogan and his former ally Fethullah Gulen, a
cleric with quiet influence in the police and the judiciary.
Erdogan has refrained from naming Gulen, but years of
disagreements between the two men spilled out into the open last
month over a government plan to abolish private "prep" schools,
including those run by Gulen's Hizmet movement.
Erdogan's position is under no immediate threat, but the row
could help decide local elections due in March. Gulen had helped
Erdogan's Islamist-rooted AK Party win a growing share of the
vote in three successive elections.
The prime minister has said the crackdown on people behind
the corruption investigation would continue.
"Those who cast slurs on my ministers to reach their dirty
goals, you should know that this nation will spoil the game. We
will break those hands if they are trying to set traps in this
country," Erdogan said on Sunday.
Those who attended Sunday's protest in Istanbul appeared
more concerned with the issue of corruption than the
Gulen-Erdogan split.
"The people are not interested in the power struggle between
Erdogan and Hizmet. The most important thing is to catch the
thieves and put them in front of justice," said Kadir Cekic, 26,
an engineer who works in the auto industry.
"I believe neither of them are innocent anyway, but for AK
Party's electorate to wake up and see some of the realities,
these operations are very helpful."