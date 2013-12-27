(Refiles to remove editing credit)
ANKARA Dec 27 A Turkish court blocked a
government attempt to force police to disclose investigations to
their superiors, officials said on Friday, in a setback for
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's attempts to manage fallout from
a high-level corruption scandal.
After months of secretive graft probes, police on Dec. 17
detained dozens of people, among them the sons of three
ministers and the head of state-run Halkbank.
The ensuing crisis has been unprecedented in Erdogan's three
terms, triggering cabinet resignations and a reshuffle and
spreading speculation he may call snap elections next year.
Denying wrongdoing and portraying the case a
foreign-orchestrated plot, the Erdogan government responded by
purging police officers involved and on Dec. 21 issued a new
rule requiring police to share their findings from the graft
investigation with their superiors.
The Council of State, an Ankara court that adjudicates on
administrative issues, blocked implementation of the regulation,
a Justice Ministry official told Reuters.
On Thursday, a Turkish prosecutor, Muammer Akkas, said he
had been removed from the case and accused police of obstructing
it by failing to execute his arrest warrants.
Turkey's chief prosecutor responded that Akkas was dismissed
for leaking information to the media and failing to give his
superiors timely updates on progress.
Such regulations, tightened at the weekend on government
orders, incense Turks who see an authoritarian streak in Erdogan
and took to the streets in mass-protests in mid-2013.
The High Council of Judges and Prosecutors, a Turkish body
which handles court appointments independent of the government,
threw its weight behind the criticism on Thursday.
The latest requirement that police investigators keep their
superiors informed amount to "a clear breach of the principle of
the separation of powers, and of the Constitution," it said.
