* Erdogan defiant after demonstrations rock Istanbul
* Clerical rival Gulen promises Turks better days
By Seda Sezer and Dan Williams
ISTANBUL, Dec 29 Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip
Erdogan swore on Sunday he would survive a corruption crisis
circling his cabinet, saying those seeking his overthrow would
fail just like mass anti-government protests last summer.
Erdogan, who says the scandal is an international plot,
accused his opponents of caring not about corruption but wanting
to undermine the power of Turkey, which has been transformed
economically under his 11-year leadership.
On Friday, thousands of Turks demanding his resignation
clashed with riot police in central Istanbul. The trouble
recalled protests in mid-2013 which began over development plans
for the city's Gezi park but broadened into complaints of
authoritarianism under Erdogan's Islamist-rooted AK party.
Erdogan, who is touring Turkey to drum up support before
local elections in March, defied his accusers over the detention
for suspected graft of three ministers' sons and the head of
state-run Halkbank earlier this month.
"They said 'Gezi' and smashed windows. Now they say
'corruption' and smash windows. These conspiracies will not
succeed," he told a cheering crowd in western Manisa province.
"Their concern is not corruption, law or justice. Their only
concern is damaging this nation's power."
Erdogan's government has purged about 70 police
investigators involved in the case, while financial markets have
taken fright and one AK official said national elections could
be brought forward from 2015 if the crisis persists.
Although 7 protesters and a policeman were killed in last
summer's protests, Erdogan's popularity was almost unaffected in
opinion polls. Analysts say this was due to his strong support
among pious Turks and wealthy elites, as well as the diffuse
nature of those demonstrations.
However, the current affair threatens to tarnish Erdogan's
moral appeal and the crackdown on police has provoked a feud
with the judiciary. Fretting investors have dumped Turkish
stocks and pushed the lira currency to an all-time low against
the dollar, a slide which a cabinet reshuffle failed to halt.
The case turned more personal last week when Turkish media
published what appeared to be a preliminary summons for Bilal
Erdogan, one of the premier's two sons, to testify. Erdogan, who
denies any wrongdoing, said Bilal was named to hurt him.
RELIGIOUS RIFT
Friday's unrest did not recur on Saturday or Sunday.
Unlike Erdogan's past confrontations with rivals such as
the secularist military, the corruption scandal has exposed an
internecine rift among powerful religious Turks.
Erdogan's allegations of a foreign hand in the affair put
the focus on Fethullah Gulen, a Turkish cleric who preaches from
self-imposed exile in the United States and whose Hizmet
movement claims at least a million followers, including senior
police and judges, in Turkey.
Gulen denies involvement in stirring up the graft case. But
he regularly censures Erdogan, a ex-ally with whom he fell out
in a dispute for control over an influential network of Turkish
cram schools, which prepares students for university exams.
In a vaguely phrased sermon uploaded to Gulen's website over
the weekend, the cleric likened the current situation to dark
historical episodes when "the masses were the playthings of
demagogues, put to sleep and awoken at will".
He predicted the "funeral of this chaos, and the sacred days
when the nation will be on a path to relief, are close".
German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier called for a
thorough investigation of the graft allegations in remarks
published in a Sunday newspaper. "In a region marked by crises
and conflict we need Turkey as a stable anchor," he told Bild am
Sonntag.
"We trust in the power of the Turkish state to investigate
the corruption allegations irrespective of the persons
involved," he said. "Succeeding in this is a measure of every
state build on the rule of law."
The Erdogan government's crackdown on last summer's protests
drew rebukes from several members of the European Union, which
responded by postponing negotiations on Turkey's application to
join the bloc.
The talks were revived in November but the EU warned Turkey
last week to safeguard an independent judiciary.