* Forces abroad behind "dirty trap", Erdogan says
* Sons of ministers, businessmen close to PM detained
* PM says attacks timed to coincide with economic successes
(Adds background)
By Daren Butler
ISTANBUL, Jan 1 Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan
urged Turks to rally around him in fighting what he termed a
dirty plot by foreign-backed elements targeting "the bread on
your table, the money in your pocket, the sweat of your brow".
"History will not forgive those who have become mixed up in
this game," Erdogan said in a televised end of year address
devoted almost entirely to a corruption investigation he says
has been engineered in police and judiciary to undermine his
government and sap its influence in the Middle East and beyond.
Police raided offices and homes and detained businessmen
close to the government and the sons of three ministers on Dec.
17. Erdogan responded by purging some 70 officers connected with
the inquiry and blocking a second investigation into big
infrastructure projects promoted by Erdogan.
"I invite every one of our 76 million people to stand up for
themselves, to defend democracy and to be as one against these
ugly attacks on our country," he said.
The scandal poses the biggest challenge to Erdogan in 11
years as leader, raising fears of a fracture in his AK Party in
the run-up to elections and damage to strong economic growth.
It also pitches him against a U.S.-based Turkish cleric with
strong influence in the police and judiciary, accused by
Erdogan's backers of conniving at the investigation. The former
ally, Fethullah Gulen, denies the allegation.
"Whichever party you support, this plot targets all of you
without exception, the bread on your table, the money in your
pocket, the sweat of your brow," he said.
Erdogan, who has won three elections, casts the scandal as a
campaign by domestic dark forces and foreign financial
organisations, media and governments resentful of a foreign
policy more independent of NATO and the United States.
Foremost in his suspicions is Gulen, who has no political
party but great influence in key state institutions based widely
on his global network of private schools and media. Though their
differences are not argued in public, the two have differed over
foreign and domestic policies and the fate of the schools which
Erdogan recently moved to close down.
"Circles uncomfortable with Turkey's successes, its growing
economy, its active foreign policy, its global-scale projects,
implemented a new trap set against Turkey," Erdogan said,
sitting at a desk before the red Turkish national flag.
So great has been Erdogan's dominance since his AK Party
was first elected in 2002 on promises to banish corruption that
his removal from power could prove traumatic for Turkey. He
could yet call early elections to demonstrate his continued
popularity and increase his power to handle the accusations.
Erdogan also said the investigation aimed to undermine "the
picture of brotherhood" in a fragile peace process with Kurdish
militants, launched in 2012 and aimed at ending a conflict which
has killed 40,000 people.
"SAFE HANDS"
Erdogan said June anti-government protests across Turkey,
triggered by a heavy-handed police crackdown on a demonstration
against plans to redevelop Istanbul's central Gezi Park, were
part of the same conspiracy.
"Just as the Gezi incidents were dressed up in the cover of
trees, parks and the environment, the Dec. 17 plot was hidden in
the cover of corruption."
He said it was no coincidence that the attacks coincided
with what he called one of the most successful years in modern
Turkey's 90-year history. The year has seen record highs in
Turkish financial markets, credit rating upgrades and the paying
off of the country's IMF debt.
Erdogan's supporters argue the graft accusations have so far
lacked any substance.
President Abdullah Gul, seen as unifying figure who has
largely stayed out of the furore, made an appeal for unity in
his New Year's message, emphasising a need for an independent
judiciary free of pressure from any side.
Erdogan closed his address on a defiant tone, saying 2014
would be a year in which accession talks with the European Union
would move forward and democratic reforms gather pace.
"You should not worry: Turkey is in safe hands and is
continuing decisively its walk to the future," he said.
(Editing by Nick Tattersall; editing by Ralph Boulton)