ANKARA Jan 14 Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan
described a corruption investigation shaking his government as a
"black stain on Turkey's democratic history" on Tuesday and a
worse betrayal than any of the military coups of past decades.
Addressing members of his ruling AK Party in parliament,
Erdogan said the corruption investigation was being driven by
outside forces opposed to Turkey's assertive foreign policy and
bent on damaging its economy ahead of elections this year.
He appeared to soften his stance on plans to give government
greater control over the naming of judges and prosecutors,
saying he would drop the proposals if the opposition agreed
instead to changes to the constitution.
But the main opposition CHP, which argues the government's
plans violate the constitution, said it would come to the
negotiating table only if Erdogan withdrew the proposals first.
A senior AK Party official said he was not optimistic of
reaching a compromise.
The corruption scandal, one of the biggest challenges of
Erdogan's 11-year rule, erupted on Dec. 17 with the detention of
dozens of people including businessmen close to the government
and three cabinet ministers' sons.
Turkey has been held up by the United States and other
Western allies as an example of a working Muslim democracy since
Erdogan was first elected in 2002. But a crackdown on popular
protests in June and Erdogan's reaction to the corruption
scandal have raised doubts about democratic reform.
"December 17 is a black stain on Turkey's democratic
history. It has surpassed all previous coup attempts and has
been recorded as a betrayal to the state, democracy and the
nation," Erdogan said to applause from his party members.
"This operation targeted our national foreign policy, our
national will, our national intelligence agency," he said.
The army forced four governments from power in the second
half of the 20th century. A 1960 coup resulted in the hanging of
the prime minister and two other ministers and subsequent
putsches were accompanied by mass arrests, torture and deaths.
Erdogan moved soon after taking office to break the
political influence of the army, an achievement welcomed by many
at home and abroad as a democratic breakthrough.
POLICE PURGE
Erdogan has responded by purging hundreds of police officers
and seeking tighter government control over the judiciary, a
feud which has raised alarm in Western capitals and shaken
investor confidence in what was long one of the world's fastest
growing economies.
He said he was willing to drop a draft bill which would hand
the government more control over the High Council of Judges and
Prosecutors (HSYK), which makes senior judicial appointments, if
the opposition agreed instead to amendments to the constitution.
It was not clear what those changes might be, but the
Hurriyet newspaper said the AK Party could propose a
modification to an article regulating the structure of the HSYK.
Erdogan's opponents view the draft bill as an effort by the
government to stifle the corruption investigations and have said
the proposed changes violate the constitution.
"If the opposition says 'let's make a change in the
constitution' we're up for that," Erdogan said, adding senior
ruling party officials were in talks with the opposition.
"If necessary we will halt the ongoing work on the law."
Parliamentary sources said Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag and
another senior AKP official would meet the main opposition
Republican People's Party (CHP) to try to find a compromise.
The main opposition CHP, which has said the government's
plans violate the constitution, said it would only come to the
negotiating table if Erdogan withdrew the proposals first.
"We stand where we were last night," CHP vice chairman Faruk
Logoglu told Reuters.
"First they have to withdraw the proposal and that would
create a platform for a possible consensus," he said.
President Abdullah Gul, seen as a more conciliatory figure
than Erdogan, also discussed the issue with opposition leaders
before holding talks with the prime minister late on Monday.
