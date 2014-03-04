ANKARA, March 4 Turkish President Abdullah Gul
ordered state auditors on Tuesday to assess the government's
capacity to fight corruption, including in the construction
sector, amid a graft investigation that has implicated senior
elected officials.
In a statement on his website, Gul also said he had
instructed the State Supervisory Council to examine regulations
governing the wiretapping of communications.
His order also requires auditors to look at the process by
which judges and prosecutors are chosen, according to the
statement.
