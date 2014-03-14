ISTANBUL, March 14 A Turkish prosecutor has
completed an indictment regarding graft allegations which became
public with police raids in December in which three cabinet
ministers' sons were detained, a deputy chief prosecutor in
Istanbul told Reuters on Friday.
Hasan Sozen said the indictment would be sent to the
relevant court once it had been formally approved.
The ministers' sons and businessmen close to Prime Minister
Tayyip Erdogan were detained in the raids on Dec. 17. The three
ministers resigned after the raids. They have denied any
wrongdoing.
Erdogan says the corruption inquiry has been orchestrated by
political enemies in a bid to undermine him ahead of local
elections this month and presidential polls in the summer.
