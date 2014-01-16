ISTANBUL Jan 16 Turkey removed a series of top Istanbul prosecutors from their posts on Thursday, pressing a government purge of the judiciary intended to curb what it considers a specious corruption investigation shaking the government.

Istanbul's chief prosecutor and five of his deputies were among 20 people reassigned in the shakeup, the High Council of Judges and Prosecutors (HSYK), which is headed by the justice minister, said in a statement.

