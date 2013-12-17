BRIEF-Shanghai SMI's share trade to resume on March 31
March 29 Shanghai SMI Holding Co Ltd * Says shares to resume trading on March 31 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2ni8p2o Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
ISTANBUL Dec 17 Turkish police have detained the sons of three cabinet ministers as part of an investigation into alleged bribery linked to public tenders, several Turkish newspapers reported on Tuesday.
The three detained men were identified as the sons of the Interior Minister, the Economy Minister and the Environment and City Planning Minister, Hurriyet and other newspaper websites reported.
Police declined to comment on the reports.
(Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Daren Butler and Susan Fenton)
March 29 Shanghai SMI Holding Co Ltd * Says shares to resume trading on March 31 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2ni8p2o Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
LONDON, March 29 The reflation trade that has pushed government bond yields sharply higher over the past six months has come to a halt, BlackRock's head of global bonds Scott Thiel said on Wednesday.
COPENHAGEN, March 29 Retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, fell 0.6 percent in February from a year earlier to 25.3 billion Danish crowns ($3.67 billion), card payment services firm Nets said on Wednesday.