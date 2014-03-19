ISTANBUL, March 19 Turkish Airlines
on Wednesday denied carrying weapons and military equipment to
Nigeria after a Twitter account behind a string of leaks in a
Turkish corruption scandal released a voice recording suggesting
it had done so.
The Twitter posting late on Tuesday was the latest blow to
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan in a government graft scandal
which has grown into one of the biggest challenges of his 11
years in office, and which he has cast as a plot by his
political enemies to unseat him.
The recording, whose authenticity Reuters was unable to
verify, is purportedly of a conversation between a senior
Turkish Airlines employee and one of Erdogan's advisers.
Shares in Turkish Airlines, which is 49-percent state-owned,
were down 2.34 percent to 6.25 lira, underperforming the
Istanbul share index, which was up 0.54 percent.
Erdogan and officials in his office have described previous
recordings leaked on social media as a "montage" calculated to
undermine him. His office has said it will not comment further.
"Lots of material is on its way to Nigeria right now. Is it
going to kill Muslims or Christians? I am sinning right now, you
should know," the voice purportedly of the Turkish Airlines
official says.
The voice supposedly of Erdogan's adviser says he will look
into it.
The airline said in an e-mailed statement that it only
carried weapons and military equipment in line with
international law and International Air Transport Association
(IATA) regulations.
"No weapons were carried to the country mentioned in
reports, from Turkey or from another country," it said.
The purported leaks have piled pressure on Erdogan as he
campaigns around the country for local elections on March 30.
He accuses U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, a
former ally with influence in police and judiciary whose
followers say they number in the millions, of contriving the
scandal to unseat him.
Gulen and his followers have denied orchestrating the
corruption investigation or conspiring against the government
(Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall/Jeremy
Gaunt)