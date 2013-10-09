* Court verdict illustrates civilian dominance over military
* Defence, opposition allege political interference in case
* Lawyer says will appeal to European rights court
By Gulsen Solaker
ANKARA, Oct 9 Turkey's appeals court upheld
convictions on Wednesday of top retired military officers for
leading a plot to overthrow Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's
government a decade ago, in a case underlining civilian
dominance over a once all-powerful army.
Relatives of the retired officers wept after the ruling and
a defence lawyer said he would take the case to Europe's top
human rights court.
The judges overturned convictions of dozens of less
prominent defendants among more than 300 officers sentenced in
September 2012 over the "Sledgehammer" conspiracy, said to have
included plans to bomb Istanbul mosques and trigger an army
takeover.
Turkey's armed forces, the second largest in NATO, were long
the guardians of the secular republic established by Mustafa
Kemal Ataturk, carrying out three coups between 1960 and 1980
and pushing an Islamist-led government from power in 1997.
Since first coming to power in 2002, Erdogan's
Islamist-rooted AK Party has reined in army influence with a
series of reforms designed to boost democracy, while prosecutors
have pursued suspected coup-plotters in the army through the
courts.
The latest verdict underlines the extent to which Erdogan
has brought the military to heel during his decade as prime
minister, consolidating his power as he prepares for an election
cycle starting next year which could see him become president.
In a packed courtroom, supporters of the defendants noisily
voiced their anger at the upheld convictions as the chief judge
spoke, chanting the secularist slogan "we are Mustafa Kemal's
soldiers" and "Tayyip will answer to the people".
Dozens protested outside the court, waving Turkish flags
adorned with Ataturk's picture. "We know well it is Ataturk
being tried," said one banner held by the group, which then
marched to Turkey's military headquarters before dispersing.
Defence lawyer Celal Ulgen said the court had accepted
fabricated evidence as genuine and that the judiciary in Turkey
was subject to political manipulation.
"They want to redesign Turkey with these political trials,"
said Ulgen, who defended chief suspect Cetin Dogan.
"This is the dissolution of the (Turkish) Republic and a
fundamental indication that we are faced with a new regime," he
said, vowing to challenge the verdicts at the European Court of
Human Rights.
ACCUSATIONS OF POLITICAL INTERFERENCE
The appeals court upheld 20-year prison sentences for chief
suspect Dogan, a former commander of the prestigious First Army,
former air force commander Ibrahim Firtina and retired admiral
Ozden Ornek, court chairman Ekrem Ertugrul said.
Among other leading figures whose convictions were upheld
were Engin Alan, a retired general elected to parliament as a
member of the National Movement Party in 2011, and retired
general Bilgin Balanli, who had been in line to become air force
commander before his arrest.
In total, the court upheld convictions in the three-year
trial process of 237 defendants and ruled in favour of the
release of 88 defendants. It also upheld the previous acquittal
of 36 defendants.
Opposition MP Emine Ulker Tarhan echoed Ulgen's allegation
that the court ruling was politically motivated.
"This is not a verdict by the judiciary, it is a government
verdict. Justice has collapsed in this country. They can build a
shopping mall in its place," Tarhan told reporters, playing on
accusations that the government is more focused on superficial
projects than substantive reforms.
There was no immediate government comment on the verdicts
but Mustafa Varank, an advisor to Erdogan, wrote on Twitter:
"Hopefully the rulings will be a lesson and the coup word will
not even cross anybody's mind".
Sledgehammer and other trials have sparked accusations that
the government was using courts to silence political opponents
and rights groups have criticised the number of journalists,
lawyers and politicians held in jail pending verdicts.
A separate Turkish court in August jailed a former military
chief for life and imprisoned scores of other leading figures in
connection with the separate Ergenekon conspiracy to overthrow
the government.