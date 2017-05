ISTANBUL A Turkish court acquitted all 236 military officers facing retrial over an alleged 2003 plot to unseat then-prime minister Tayyip Erdogan, after the prosecutor said digital evidence was inadmissible, a defence lawyer told Reuters.

In 2012 a court sentenced the officers to jail over the "Sledgehammer" conspiracy dating back to 2003, a year after President Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party came to power. But a retrial was ordered based a constitutional court ruling.

