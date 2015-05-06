(Adds police, prosecutors not available for comment)
ANKARA May 6 Turkey on Wednesday arrested four
prosecutors and a gendarme officer for trying to carry out a
search of Syria-bound trucks belonging to the state intelligence
agency that they suspected of illegally carrying arms for rebels
fighting Syria's government.
Local media said the arrests were part of a crackdown by
President Tayyip Erdogan on followers, within the judiciary and
police, of a U.S.-based Islamic cleric he accuses of trying to
oust him. Seventeen army officers were held last month in the
same case.
Police and the prosecutors could not immediately be reached
for comment.
The MIT intelligence agency, regarded as strongly loyal to
Erdogan, refused to allow the search of the trucks stopped in
the southern province of Adana last year. After a standoff, the
vehicles, which Ankara said carried humanitarian aid, moved on.
Erdogan is one of the most outspoken leaders in his
hostility to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who said Turkish
support was a key factor helping militant Islamist insurgents
seize the northwestern Syrian city of Idlib earlier this year.
Turkey denies that allegation and any suggestion it has
delivered arms to Islamist militants.
Private broadcaster CNN Turk said the five were charged with
attempting to "topple or incapacitate" the government through
use of force or obtaining and exposing information regarding the
security and political activities of the state.
President Erdogan has described the "Hizmet" (Service)
movement of former rival and cleric Fethullah Gulen as a
terrorist organisation bent on discrediting him and seizing
power. He accused Gulen followers of engineering a corruption
scandal in 2013 implicating figures in his circle.
The investigation has been dropped and the judiciary purged
of suspected Gulen allies. Gulen denies the accusations.
Last year, Turkey's government boosted the powers of the
national intelligence agency, in a move seen by Erdogan's
critics as a bid to tighten his grip on the apparatus of state.
