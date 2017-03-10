ANKARA An executive of the Turkish Eczabicasi group and four Russian passengers, including the company's Russian operations administrator, were aboard a helicopter that crashed on Friday in Istanbul killing five people, the company's chairman said.

A total of seven people had been on board the helicopter, including two Turkish crew, when it crashed shortly after taking off from Istanbul's Ataturk airport.

Bulent Eczabicasi, speaking to reporters, did not specify who the five dead people were or who had survived.

