ISTANBUL Dec 17 A Chinese tourist was killed
and nine others injured when the hot-air balloon they were
traveling in crashed in the popular Turkish resort of Cappadocia
on Wednesday, news channels said.
Chinese and Malaysian nationals were on board when a sudden
gust of wind caused the balloon to fall heavily to earth as it
was trying to land, CNN Turk's website reported.
Cappadocia, in central Turkey, is famous for its geological
features called fairy chimneys, and balloon rides are a popular
way to see the cone-like formations.
However, fatal accidents occur occasionally. In May 2013,
local media reported that three Brazilians died when two
balloons collided, and a British tourist was reported to have
died in a crash in 2009.
(Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Crispian Balmer)