ISTANBUL, Sept 28 A Turkish court sentenced five
men on Wednesday to three consecutive life sentences each for
the murder of three Christians, including a German national,
nearly a decade ago.
In the 115th hearing in the trial, the court in the city of
Malatya found the men guilty of premeditated murder when they
cut the throats of the employees of a Bible publishing house on
Easter Sunday in 2007, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.
Two military officers were also sentenced to around 14 years
in prison for "violating secret communications and forging
official documents", while 16 defendants were acquitted, Anadolu
said. No further details were provided.
The victims were employees of a Protestant publishing house
in the eastern city of Malatya. Necati Aydin and Ugur Yuksel
were Turkish converts from Islam, while Tilmann Geske was a
German national.
Turkey's population of 78 million people is officially more
than 99 percent Muslim but also includes an estimated 100,000
Christians. The European Union, which Turkey aspires to join,
has often criticised Ankara's record on protecting the rights of
its religious and ethnic minorities, including Christians.
In its progress report on Turkey's accession bid, the EU
cited the slow-moving trial of the Protestants' killers to
highlight its concerns about the quality of Turkish criminal
investigations.
The defendants were detained at the publishing house in the
immediate aftermath of the crime. Their victims were found with
their throats cut after they had been tortured.
The suspects were released from prison in 2012 and kept
under electronic surveillance during their trial.
