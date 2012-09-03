DUBAI, Sept 3 Turkey's imports of Iranian crude
plummeted in July to their lowest in 2-1/2 years, official trade
data showed, as Western sanctions against the Islamic Republic
widened.
Turkey imported just over 48,000 barrels per day (bpd) of
Iranian crude in July, the lowest since December 2009, the data
showed.
That was down sharply from June, when it imported 167,000
bpd, and a fraction of Turkey's 2011 average of 180,000 bpd.
Turkey's sole refiner, Tupras, has been forced to
lift even less Iranian oil than it had itself promised to the
West as EU measures have stopped European firms, which dominate
the marine insurance sector, from offering cover on Iranian
crude. The EU oil embargo took effect from July 1.
Turkey ultimately switched to using Iranian-owned tankers to
pick up crude accumulating at the Egyptian port of Sidi Kerir,
the end of the Sumed pipeline, an alternative route for crude
oil coming from the Arab Gulf into the Mediterranean.
The United States granted Turkey a 180-day exception from
sanctions from June 11 as a result of an initial 20 percent cut
made by Tupras.
Western sanctions aim to stifle Tehran's finances to prevent
it from developing an atomic bomb, while Tehran says its nuclear
activities are peaceful.
Turkey's biggest crude provider in July was Russia with
almost 110,000 bpd of oil imports, followed by Saudi Arabia and
Iraq.
