ISTANBUL, June 4 Turkey's Cukurova Holding said
on Wednesday it was in talks with undisclosed institutions to
arrange financing to pay Russia's Alfa Group in order to recover
a disputed stake in Turkish mobile phone operator Turkcell
.
Cukurova, which made the statement to the Istanbul stock
exchange, has been ordered to pay around $1.6 billion to recover
the disputed controlling stake in Turkcell, Turkey's biggest
mobile phone operator.
Cukurova and Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Alfa
Group have been fighting for years for control of Turkcell,
choking decision-making at the firm and preventing the payment
of dividends.
